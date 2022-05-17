Spectris plc (SXS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 19th

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.60) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SXS opened at GBX 3,031 ($37.36) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,693.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,198.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. Spectris has a 52 week low of GBX 2,371 ($29.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,167 ($51.37).

In other news, insider Derek Harding acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,545 ($31.37) per share, for a total transaction of £101,800 ($125,493.10). Also, insider Kjersti Wiklund bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($30.76) per share, with a total value of £37,425 ($46,135.36). In the last three months, insiders bought 5,505 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,245.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SXS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($49.06) to GBX 3,650 ($45.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($49.31) target price on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,835 ($47.28) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,527 ($43.48).

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

