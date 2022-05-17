Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.
Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.87. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.
SPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen cut Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 35,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
