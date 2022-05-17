Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 491.65% and a negative return on equity of 87.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

Shares of Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $56.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.87. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

SPRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen cut Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc bought 39,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, with a total value of $208,169.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,321,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,883,250.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 13.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,373,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 843,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after purchasing an additional 41,264 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 406,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after buying an additional 35,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

