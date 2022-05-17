SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Down 17.8% in April

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 987,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 827,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SPI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,060. SPI Energy has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPI Energy by 18,531.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPI Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,646,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPI Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPI Energy by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic and electric vehicle (EV) solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors in Australia, Japan, Italy, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies.

