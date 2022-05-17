Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spire Global, Inc. (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) will report sales of $18.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Spire Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.74 million to $19.15 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spire Global will report full year sales of $87.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $86.80 million to $88.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $127.79 million, with estimates ranging from $123.49 million to $133.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spire Global.
Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported 0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.16 by 0.54. The firm had revenue of 14.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 15.30 million.
Shares of NYSE SPIR opened at 1.32 on Tuesday. Spire Global has a 1-year low of 1.25 and a 1-year high of 19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of 1.84 and a 200-day moving average of 2.95.
Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.
