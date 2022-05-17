Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.34.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $5.05 to $1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Get Spire Global alerts:

SPIR opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Spire Global by 127.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Spire Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Spire Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.