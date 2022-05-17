Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spire Global Inc. is a provider of space-based data, analytics and space services. Spire Global Inc., formerly known as NavSight Holdings Inc., is based in VIENNA, Va. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Spire Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James began coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.86.

SPIR traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,826. Spire Global has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPIR. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 398.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 332,315 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

