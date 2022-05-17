Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 50.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPWH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Shares of SPWH opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.09. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $18.05.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

