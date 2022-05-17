Spotify Technology (SPOT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT):

4/29/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $165.00.

4/28/2022 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $235.00.

4/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $220.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $150.00.

4/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $280.00 to $110.00.

4/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $115.00.

4/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $170.00.

4/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $101.00.

4/27/2022 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/27/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $181.00 to $150.00.

4/25/2022 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/19/2022 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $266.00 to $210.00.

4/6/2022 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “

4/4/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,793. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -145.13 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.80. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60.

Get Spotify Technology SA alerts:

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,888,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 23,228,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,980,000 after buying an additional 1,091,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,825,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $223,492,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,101,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.