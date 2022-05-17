Spotify Technology (SPOT) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT):
- 4/29/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $240.00 to $165.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Pivotal Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $235.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $220.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $210.00 to $150.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $280.00 to $110.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $115.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $170.00.
- 4/28/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $153.00 to $101.00.
- 4/27/2022 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/27/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $181.00 to $150.00.
- 4/25/2022 – Spotify Technology was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/19/2022 – Spotify Technology is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/14/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $266.00 to $210.00.
- 4/6/2022 – Spotify Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Spotify Technology S.A. provides music streaming services. The Company offers commercial free music and ad-supported services to subscribers. Spotify Technology S.A. is based in Sweden. “
- 4/4/2022 – Spotify Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $275.00 to $185.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.04. The stock had a trading volume of 10,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,793. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of -145.13 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.80. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $305.60.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
