Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.09.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Sprout Social stock opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. Sprout Social has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -73.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.26.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $943,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,523.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $42,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,347,744.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,009 shares of company stock valued at $10,180,387. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

