Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the forty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.55.

SQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Square from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Square from $173.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Square alerts:

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,221,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,254,611.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,553 shares of company stock worth $4,947,624 over the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 54.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. Square has a 52-week low of $65.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of -531.30 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.62.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Square had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile (Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.