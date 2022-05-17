Square (NYSE:SQ) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 81.84% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Square from $188.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Square in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Shares of SQ opened at $82.49 on Tuesday. Square has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -531.30 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $143.62.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total value of $379,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,553 shares of company stock worth $4,947,624. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in Square by 200.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Square during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

