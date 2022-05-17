Square (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded to “Sell” by StockNews.com

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SQ. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Square from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

NYSE SQ opened at $79.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a PE ratio of -531.30 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Square has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $289.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.62.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Square will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $2,488,062.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,047,634.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.47, for a total value of $375,564.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,492.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,553 shares of company stock worth $4,947,624 in the last 90 days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $452,024,000. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Square by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,173,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,552,000 after purchasing an additional 918,801 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,655,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Square by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 343,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,469,000 after purchasing an additional 256,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,804,000. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

