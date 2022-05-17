Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Director Acquires $192,250.00 in Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.45 per share, with a total value of $192,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,775,072.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SMP traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,405. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $874.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.46. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.30 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SMP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 65,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Standard Motor Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,001 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,339,000 after acquiring an additional 26,345 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

