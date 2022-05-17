Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

SMP opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $55.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $844.60 million, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.21. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,965.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,108.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 1.6% during the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

