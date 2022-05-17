Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Short Interest Update

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the April 15th total of 5,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 431,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 992.8% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 12,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,785,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 10,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK traded up $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 45,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.04 and its 200 day moving average is $165.01. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $115.77 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 37.53%.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.69.

About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.