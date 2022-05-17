Stantec (NYSE:STN) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Atb Cap Markets

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $58.50.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Stantec by 144.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 49.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

