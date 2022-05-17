Stantec (NYSE:STN) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets restated their sector perform rating on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Stantec from C$85.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stantec has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.15.

Shares of NYSE STN opened at $43.16 on Friday. Stantec has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $58.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.46 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 40.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Stantec by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 62.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

