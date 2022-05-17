Stantec (NYSE:STN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Atb Cap Markets

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.15.

Get Stantec alerts:

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $43.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Stantec has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Equities research analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Stantec by 1,085.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 118,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,849,000 after buying an additional 108,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 98.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 130,515 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,193,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,809 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 15.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 592,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,737,000 after purchasing an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.