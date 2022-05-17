Stantec (NYSE:STN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets restated their sector perform rating on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$81.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Shares of STN opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.00.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 40.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Stantec by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

