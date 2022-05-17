Stantec’s (STN) “Sector Perform” Rating Reiterated at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

STN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stantec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.15.

Get Stantec alerts:

STN opened at $43.16 on Friday. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Stantec had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $726.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 40.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $18,064,000. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 245,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,792,000 after purchasing an additional 31,426 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stantec during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Stantec by 30.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,236,000 after purchasing an additional 89,716 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.