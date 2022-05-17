Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
Several analysts have commented on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after buying an additional 899,337 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $3,419,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.
Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.80%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.
About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK)
- Etsy Buy!: Why Etsy Stock is Making a Crafty Comeback
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.