Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

Several analysts have commented on SBLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after buying an additional 899,337 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $3,419,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $32.41.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.80%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.