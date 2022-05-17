Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 37.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $16.56 and a 1-year high of $32.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 25.80%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,412,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,944,000 after acquiring an additional 899,337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

