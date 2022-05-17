Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Acquires $4,991,625.00 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of SBUX opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Starbucks (Get Rating)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starbucks (SBUX)
- FIGS, Inc Moves Lower On Analysts’ Downgrades
- Option Care Health Stock is Making a Healthy Pullback
- MarketBeat Podcast: Trading Volatile Markets While Preserving Capital
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.