Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Acquires $4,991,625.00 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SBUX opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

