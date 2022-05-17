StarTek (NYSE:SRT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of StarTek (NYSE:SRT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRT. B. Riley dropped their price objective on StarTek from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on StarTek from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.38.

NYSE SRT opened at $3.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55. StarTek has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $123.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.49.

StarTek ( NYSE:SRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. StarTek had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that StarTek will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of StarTek by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

StarTek, Inc, a business process outsourcing company, provides customer experience, digital transformation, and technology services in various markets. The company primarily offers customer engagement, omnichannel engagement, social media, customer intelligence analytics, work from home, and back-office services under the Startek and Aegis brands.

