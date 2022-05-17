Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Update

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 761,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 15th total of 611,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 122.8 days.

STZHF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,000. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48. Stelco has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $45.45.

STZHF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.63.

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

