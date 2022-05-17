Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.83) to €18.50 ($19.27) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale raised their price target on Stellantis from €23.00 ($23.96) to €28.00 ($29.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.90.

NASDAQ:STLA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. 353,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,009,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $21.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $607,517,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 44,764,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,064,000 after buying an additional 18,479,588 shares during the period. Abeille Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at $126,072,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Stellantis by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,356,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442,296 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Stellantis by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,506,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,505 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

