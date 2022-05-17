Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCM. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 231 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,463. The company has a market capitalization of $257.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 51.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at $163,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

