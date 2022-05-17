STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) PT Raised to C$6.00

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised STEP Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised STEP Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

TSE STEP traded up C$0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.02. 554,235 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,239. The stock has a market cap of C$342.15 million and a P/E ratio of -12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.35. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.32 and a 1 year high of C$5.08.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service the oil and gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions for coiled tubing and hydraulic fracturing operations, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

