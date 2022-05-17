Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.99 million.

Shares of STVN stock opened at €15.14 ($15.77) on Tuesday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.35 ($13.91) and a 1 year high of €29.18 ($30.40). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €17.33 and a 200-day moving average price of €19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.11 ($0.11). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of €212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.44 ($25.46).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,162,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after purchasing an additional 70,918 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 364,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

