Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stillfront Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:STLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 585,800 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the April 15th total of 470,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,171.6 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 56.50 to SEK 55.35 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) from SEK 84 to SEK 64 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, SEB Equities initiated coverage on shares of Stillfront Group AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.78.

Get Stillfront Group AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS STLFF remained flat at $$2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday. Stillfront Group AB has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14.

Stillfront Group AB (publ), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes digital games in Europe, North America, the United Kingdom, and the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's games portfolio include Albion Online, Battle pirates, Big Farm: Mobile Harvest, BitLife, eRepublik.com, Call of War, Conflict of Nations: World War 3, Goodgame Empire, Hollywood Story, Home Design Makeover!, Imperia Online, My Story, Nida Harb 3, OFM, Property Brothers Home Design, Shakes & Fidget, Siege: World War II, The Horus Heresy: Legions, and Trivia Star.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stillfront Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.