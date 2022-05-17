StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.
Shares of GALT opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.64. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 54.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
