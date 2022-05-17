StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of GALT opened at $1.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.64. Galectin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 54.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 32.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 540,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 131,853 shares during the last quarter. 12.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Galectin Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.