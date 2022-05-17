StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.96. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.83.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.
