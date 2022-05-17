StockNews.com Begins Coverage on GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Shares of GlycoMimetics stock opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.96. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.83.

GlycoMimetics ( NASDAQ:GLYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in GlycoMimetics by 5.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the period. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. It is developing uproleselan, an E-selectin inhibitor, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as in phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.