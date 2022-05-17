StockNews.com Downgrades Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) to Hold

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $64.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $652.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.83. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $141.25.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 7.81%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 575,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,717,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 507,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 295,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 63.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.