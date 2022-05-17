StockNews.com Downgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Hold

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

PSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.46) to GBX 900 ($11.09) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.50.

Pearson stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pearson by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 7.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 966,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,347,000 after purchasing an additional 64,664 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson during the third quarter worth $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 17.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 76.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 434,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

