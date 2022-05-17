StockNews.com Downgrades Pearson (NYSE:PSO) to Hold

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
PSO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.46) to GBX 900 ($11.09) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pearson in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale raised Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pearson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $608.50.
Pearson stock opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. Pearson has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Pearson (Get Rating)
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
