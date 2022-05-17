StockNews.com Downgrades WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) to Hold

WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

WPP opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. WPP has a one year low of $57.61 and a one year high of $83.69.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

