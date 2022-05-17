StockNews.com Upgrades EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) to “Buy”

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ENLC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $11.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENLC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,231,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,831,000 after buying an additional 1,232,842 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 49,023 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 572,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 59,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

