StockNews.com Upgrades Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) to “Buy”

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $25.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.91. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average is $33.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Kennametal had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lambert bought 36,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $962,588.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,402.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter worth $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

