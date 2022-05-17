StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Short Interest Down 19.0% in April

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,170,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the April 15th total of 22,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in StoneCo by 8,137.8% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,227,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,203 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,283,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, 2Xideas AG increased its position in StoneCo by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 1,547,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 432,026 shares during the period. 50.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on StoneCo from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

Shares of STNE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.77. 199,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,239,633. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.35. StoneCo has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $71.08.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

