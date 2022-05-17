Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 69.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ:SSYS opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55. The stock has a market cap of $969.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.34. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $15.86 and a 1-year high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

