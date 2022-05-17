Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $25.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.35% from the stock’s current price.

SSYS has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $48.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Stratasys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $969.33 million, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55. Stratasys has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $42.83.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $167.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 1.4% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,765,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,162,000 after buying an additional 110,410 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Stratasys during the first quarter worth $107,522,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,497,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,411,000 after buying an additional 313,233 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 35.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,349,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,748,000 after buying an additional 615,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 48.9% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,690,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,911,000 after buying an additional 554,963 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

