Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.00 million.Stratasys also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SSYS. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Stratasys from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Stratasys from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stratasys currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.40.

Shares of Stratasys stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.55. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $167.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.03 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.17%. Stratasys’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSYS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 42,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

