Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of STRT opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRT. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Strattec Security by 573.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,985 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after buying an additional 120,035 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Strattec Security by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 597,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after buying an additional 40,252 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Strattec Security in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Strattec Security by 154.9% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

