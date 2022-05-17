Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.
Shares of STRT opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Strattec Security has a 12-month low of $30.34 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.98.
About Strattec Security (Get Rating)
Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.
