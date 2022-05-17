Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at B. Riley

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

SDIG has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point boosted their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Stronghold Digital Mining from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

SDIG stock opened at $2.11 on Tuesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.99.

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $17.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 million. Analysts anticipate that Stronghold Digital Mining will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

