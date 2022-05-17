Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Citigroup

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SYK. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.89.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock opened at $233.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker has a 12 month low of $224.02 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $384,336,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stryker by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,717 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stryker by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,370,391 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,109,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,376 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.