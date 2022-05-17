Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) & GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Head-To-Head Review

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sumco and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumco 0 0 0 0 N/A GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93

GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus price target of $80.33, suggesting a potential upside of 51.29%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than Sumco.

Profitability

This table compares Sumco and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumco 12.20% 9.89% 6.26% GLOBALFOUNDRIES N/A 3.17% 1.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumco and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumco $3.06 billion 1.76 $374.20 million $2.47 12.48 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion 4.29 -$250.31 million N/A N/A

Sumco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Summary

GLOBALFOUNDRIES beats Sumco on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sumco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

