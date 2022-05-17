Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 784.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMYF remained flat at $$7.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

About Suncorp Group

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance, banking, and wealth products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial sectors in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Insurance, Banking & Wealth, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance segment designs, manufactures, and delivers general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third party products.

