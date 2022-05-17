Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF) Short Interest Update

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 97,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 784.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SNMYF remained flat at $$7.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. Suncorp Group has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $9.35.
About Suncorp Group (Get Rating)
