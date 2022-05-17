Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Short Interest Update

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,940,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the April 15th total of 28,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 17.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.79.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $89,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $122,193.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,748 shares of company stock worth $1,225,347. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Sunrun by 38.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 591,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,958,000 after buying an additional 164,201 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth $15,185,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP grew its holdings in Sunrun by 124.0% during the first quarter. Sagefield Capital LP now owns 9,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 5,193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,816,055. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.20 and a beta of 2.24.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $495.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.60 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunrun will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

