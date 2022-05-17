Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM) Insider Stephen Stroud Buys 447,762 Shares

Sunstone Metals Limited (ASX:STM – Get Rating) insider Stephen Stroud acquired 447,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$30,000.05 ($20,979.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.51.

Get Sunstone Metals alerts:

About Sunstone Metals (Get Rating)

Sunstone Metals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Bramaderos gold-copper porphyry concession covering 4,959 hectares located in Loja Province, southern Ecuador; and the El Palmar copper-gold porphyry project comprising 790 hectares situated in the Imbabura Province, northern Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.