Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Posts Earnings Results

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sunworks had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.04.

SUNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Sunworks in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sunworks in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Gaylon Morris acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sunworks by 1,147.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 460,047 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunworks by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 3rd quarter worth about $694,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunworks during the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sunworks by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. 19.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic and battery based power and storage systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in the United States. It also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential projects to multi megawatt systems for larger commercial and public works projects.

