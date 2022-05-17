Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

Shares of SLGG stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,977. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.27.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 23.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 33,158 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 107,484 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 7.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Super League Gaming by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

