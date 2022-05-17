Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share.
Shares of SLGG stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $1.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,977. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.28. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.27.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 19th.
Super League Gaming Company Profile (Get Rating)
Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.
